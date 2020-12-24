Minnesota Department of Health takes aim at Albert Lea businesses for breaking COVID rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it’s cracking down on businesses who violate COVID safety rules.

MDH says it has issued cease-and-desist orders and notices of license suspension to The Pour House in Clarks Grove, Cornerstone Café & Catering in Monticello, and M.B.’s Little Gourmet Deli in Virginia for violating Governor Walz’ executive orders. A notice of license suspension to The Interchange in Albert Lea, which had previously received a cease-and-desist order.

On December 19, MDH says it inspected The Pour House in Clark’s Grove and found the establishment was open for on-premises consumption in violation of Executive Order 20-99.

On December 18, MDH says it issued a cease-and-desist order to The Interchange in Albert Lea after finding the establishment was open for on-site consumption of food and beverages in violation of Executive Order 20-99. A license suspension notice was issued to the establishment on Wednesday.

On December 18, MDH says it inspected Cornerstone Café & Catering in Monticello and found the establishment was open for on-premises consumption and employees were working without masks.

On December 18, MDH says inspected M.B.’s Little Gourmet Deli in Virginia and found the establishment was open for on-premises consumption of food and beverage and an employee was working without a mask.

Governor Walz issued Executive Order 20-99 on November 18 prohibiting bars and restaurants from offering on-premises dining.

“COVID-19 protocols are designed to slow the spread of this virus and reduce the impacts of this pandemic,” says MDA Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. “Our preference is always to work with business to bring them into compliance, and we consider regulatory actions as a last resort. The vast majority of businesses are doing their best to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, and we owe it to them to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach.”