Minnesota Department of Health releases new COVID-19 models

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing new models predicting the number of daily COVID-19 cases, how many people die from the virus in Minnesota and approximately when most people will get coroanvirus.

The models allow officials to "try out" different social distancing measures to predict how those measures might affect the timing and number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The models simulate how well various social distancing measures slow the spread by hypothetically reducing the amount of contacts people make daily.

It could also mean extending stay at home orders while considering soft openings with continued reductions in contract for vulnerable populations.

Minnesota commissioner of health Jan Malcolm explained, "You can imagine using that time to also set up policies and structures and places of business that allow some level of continued reductions that's more sustainable and not as extreme as a stay at home order."

State health economist Stefan Gildemeister says the next step is to refine the scenarios and look at treatment and testing.

He explained, "We'll be looking for more and better information from the U.S. pandemic and in Minnesota. We're looking to both refine and enhance our work. The refinement most likely will take into consideration treatment to the extent that it has been authorized for in home treatment."

The department does stress the models come with a level of uncertainty. You can find more information by clicking here.