Minnesota Department of Health recommends students get tested regularly for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As students of all ages are starting to return to in-person learning in Minnesota, health officials are urging them to be tested regularly for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health updated its testing recommendations that primarily focuses on young students either returning to school, youth sports or extracurricular activities and specially pushing for those between the ages of 12 and 25. Health officials say kids need to be tested if they're regularly interacting with people outside of their household. This is in addition to anyone with symptoms or if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Earlier this month, Governor Tim Walz announced the state will offer saliva test kits to teachers and staff every other week. Since then, over 17,000 educators have been tested with a 0.36% positivity rate. Because of the extremely limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines across the state, health officials say testing is still a huge tool in slowing the spread of the virus. As a reminder, Minnesotans have several ways to access testing, including over 20 testing sites, a mail-order at-home test program and of course clinics and hospitals across the state. Iowans can get tested through the Test Iowa initiative.