Minnesota Department of Health guidance for back to school in 'fluid environment'

KIMT NEWS 3 - While many North Iowa school districts' first day back to school was Monday, several Southern Minnesota schools will head back to class next week or even after Labor Day

Learning models in Minnesota will be one of three ways: in-person, distance learning, or hybrid.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says it's important to remember things can change very quickly when it comes to COVID-19. Schools can be planning for one learning model, but then may need to update it.

As we approach the familiar after Labor Day start date, it's a good reminder for everyone to comply with health guidance and lay low before you go back to school.

"This is just a very challenging and fluid environment," Malcom said, "and we know how hard our school personnel are working to try to be prepared for these multiple models and to do everything they can to make the best learning environment possible under the circumstance."

As we approach the Labor Day holiday, Malcolm says it's a good idea for all Minnesotans to be responsible in travel plans, social distance, and wear a mask.

