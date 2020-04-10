Minnesota Department of Health explains COVID-19 modeling

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is sharing how researchers are working to bring us the data that's impacting our lives.

The data influences decision like whether Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order should be extended, if stores and restaurants can open and even impacts how safe we feel in our own communities.

During a briefing on Friday the department released some of the modeling the state uses to project peak coronavirus infections in the state.

State health economist Stefan Gildemeister says the model structure used by MDH has also been utilized to forecast outcomes for other coronaviruses like SARS and MERS.

Gildemeister said, "A model is as good as its inputs and as more evidence emerges our inputs will become better, we'll learn more of the disease and more importantly we'll learn more of the disease in Minnesota."

State officials do say modeling isn't intended to show specific total cases or deaths but shows directional changes of the virus.

The department has released several projections, scenarios and frequently asked questions that can be found by clicking here.