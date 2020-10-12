Minnesota Department of Health changes nursing home and assisted living facility visitation guidelines

ST PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is updating its COVID-19 guidelines for long-term care facilities, allowing for more resident visitation.

Recent federal nursing home data indicates the state ranks 40th in the nation for cases per 1,000 residents.

To balance protecting residents from the virus and also taking care of their emotional well-being, the state is easing up on visitation guidelines.

This follows new federal guidelines released in September.

Depending on current community transmission rates, if a nursing home or assisted living facility has no cases of COVID-19 exposure within 14 days, broader visitation with residents will be allowed.

"cannot afford to let our guard down, especially given the high rates of community transmission across much of our state. But we do need to give credit to all of those who have worked hard to keep covid-19 from our long term care facilities amid incredible pressure," says MDH Director of Health Facilities Complaints Lindsey Krueger.

The new guidelines will kick in Saturday.