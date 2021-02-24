Minnesota Department of Health survey shows 1 in 5 high school students vaping

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A new survey from the Minnesota Department of Health reveals school aged kids are vaping at very high rates - with 1 in 5 high school students using e-cigarettes.

The Minnesota Department of Health's 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco survey found 70 percent of high school and middle school teens who vaped reported signs of nicotine dependence.

While the numbers since the 2017 survey didn't go up, they didn't decrease either.

So what or who is to blame for the youth’s interest in e-cigarettes?

Laura Oliven, the Minnesota Department of Health Tobacco Control Manager, thinks the wide availability of flavored tobacco products designed to attract youth is to blame.

“One thing we know of early exposure of addiction is nicotine on the adolescent brain -- can increase the likelihood of long-term addiction-- not only to vaping to tobacco but drugs and alcohol as well,” Oliven says.

Tom Truszinski, Director of MN Adult and Teen Challenge Addiction Treatment Center in Rochester agrees with the Minnesota Department of Health - saying nicotine is a gateway.

“It's one of those first few doors that people open up, that seem socially acceptable- but it will lead to greater dependence on using harder substances in the future,” Truszinski says.

The 2020 survey data shows four in five Minnesota students reported their initial use of tobacco was through a flavored product, further showing the role flavored e-cigarettes play in attracting young teens - Oliven saying those that likely would’ve never smoked cigarettes.

On the other hand, the survey reported a historic low in cigarette use among teens.

The survey also revealed that teens who regularly used e-cigs also report vaping marijuana.