Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 survey teams in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is conducting a survey to learn more about the spread of COVID-19.

If you get an unexpected knock at your door, don't be alarmed a team is in Rochester this week for that survey. You can't miss them as they'll be wearing bright, orange vests.

Surveyors were sent to 30 random sites in each of the six regions across the state. The team will go to seven households per site and ask resident to complete a survey and take COVID-19 tests.

"If they get the knock on the door, the team is going to back up and give them some space, introduce themselves and say why they're there," Stephanie Yendell, senior epidemiology supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health, said. "And if the people that are home are interested in participating, then they will really go into detail and explain the study and they're going to get permission before they continue."

Each person in the household will be asked to do a blood and nasal swab test. Anyone may refuse one or both of the tests.

The state hopes to gain more knowledge of the virus through this effort.

"It gives us really good information about how many people across the state have probably already been infected," Yendell said, "and by doing this in a randomized way, it really allows us to get a good picture of what is happening."