Minnesota Department of Education finds Alden-Conger School District in violation of regulations

ALDEN, Minn.- Alexa Newman was preparing to graduate from Alden-Conger High School when she informed her parents among others, that she was not yet ready.

She brought up the possibility of attending the 18-21 Transition Program at Albert Lea Public Schools. Her mother, Amy Newman, was all for it.

“We all said oh that would be perfect Alexa, that would be great that would give you 3 more years of developing life skills and some work skills.”

Days later they received the following email from Alexa’s special education teacher:

“Hi Sue & Amy!

My Special Education Director and Transition Program Coordinator said that because Alexa has been in our Next Step Transition Program for the past 3 years that she will need to graduate/earn her diploma on time with her peers. Here at the Alden School, our 18-21 program would be the same program I currently run. At this point the 18-21 program was just one of the option that we had discussed at Alexa's meeting, so according to SMEC (our Spec. Ed. Coop) if you are set on wanting Alexa to attend the Albert Lea program she would have to graduate with her peers here getting her diploma, and then you could open-enroll her in that program afterwards. Albert Lea is not in our coop. They feel that keeping her here another 1-3 years is going to do nothing but prolong the inevitable when it comes to her being so anxious, her skills, etc. Let's not forget that we still have our plan/option with you Sue to do a work evaluation with her towards the end of the school year, and go from there, too. Thoughts??? If you have any questions or concerns at all please do not hesitate to contact me. I am Alexa's advocate, and I want to do whatever is going to be best to meet her needs.

Tessa”

What came next, Amy says, is when the questions about the district started to arise. “Luckily for us, the vocational rehab girl was also CC'D on that email so she called me right away and said, ‘Amy if Alexa graduates and gets her diploma, she is done with special education services.’"

The Newmans had a conciliation meeting with organizations including the district, and their daughters special education program. They were able to come to an agreement.

“They agreed that she wouldn't graduate, that she would walk with her peers but wouldn't receive a diploma. And then they said that they all of the sudden provide 18-21 services for her in Alden."



However, the district wasn’t able to tell the Newmans how many children were in this program, or any details about it. Among other issues with the school, like Alexa’s substitute teacher not being licensed, the Newmans decided to move forward with enrolling Alexa in the 18-21 Transition Program.

They filed a state complaint which came back with the following results from the Minnesota Department of Education:

1. The District violated 34 C.F.R 300.323(d), when, during the fall of the 2018-19 school year, September 2018 through December 2018, it failed to ensure the short-term substitute teachers were aware of their specific responsibilities related to implementing the Student’s IEP, and the accommodations, modification, and supports that must be provided under the Student’s IEP.

2. The District violated 34 C.F.R. 300.156©(1) and Minn. R. 8710.0325, when, on November 12, 2018 and December 11, 2018, it hired an individual with an expired teaching license to teach the Student’s special education classes.

3. The district violated 34 C.F.R 300.101(a) and Minn. Stat. 125A.03, when it failed to include transition services for the Student following the 2019-19 school year, and instead planned to graduate the Student, making the Student ineligible for a FAPE.

By August 15, 2019, the District special education director needs to contact the Minnesota Department of Education’s corrective action specialist to talk about training needs in the District related to ensuring providers, specifically substitute teachers within the District, have access to student IEPs, learn their specific responsibilities as described in student IEPs, and are supported to ensure each special education student receives a FAPE during teacher absences.

The District has until November 1st to complete all training.