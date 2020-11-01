Minnesota Department of Corrections reports death of COVID-19 positive incarcerated man

BAYPORT, Minn. - Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms the death of a man incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater. He died at 11:06 Sunday morning.

The 61-year-old man's identity has not yet been made public, pending notification of next of kin.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on October 20. On Saturday, the man, who had an extensive medical history, was transported to an area hospital where he was evaluated and discharged.

This is the third COVID-related death of an incarcerated person in Minnesota state correctional facilities since the pandemic began.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man,” said Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell. “Since the beginning of this pandemic we’ve worked to take all reasonable steps to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities for the well-being of those we serve and our staff,” he added.

Currently 1,278 men are incarcerated in the Stillwater facility. To date, more than 750 of those have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

According to Minnesota Department of Corrections, the growth in spread at Stillwater has been different than in any other facility in the system to date. The Stillwater facility did not have any confirmed COVID case until late September, which was the start of the current outbreak.