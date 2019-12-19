Minnesota Department of Commerce investigating Frontier Communications

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is investigating Frontier Communications for its billing and customer service practices.

“The primary issues currently under investigation include whether Frontier failed to inform customers of their service options and whether Frontier enrolled customers in long distance service plans that customers did not want or use,” the Department of Commerce said in a news release.

“We are concerned about Frontier’s practices when customers are signing up for service and the prospect that Minnesotans are being overcharged for their phone service,” said Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley.

Any consumer who has been affected is asked to contact the Department of Commerce.

“Minnesota consumers should reach out to the Department of Commerce at 651-539-1883 or telecom.commerce@state.mn.us if they have experienced these, or other issues related to Frontier’s billing and customer service,” the department added.