Minnesota Democrats turn up heat on GOP over insulin prices

Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House Democrats have put the long-running dispute over insulin affordability back in the spotlight.

They unveiled a bill just ahead of the 2020 session that they say combines the best of both Democratic and Republican proposals.

Negotiators with the House Democratic and Senate GOP majorities were unable despite months of talks since the 2019 session ended last spring to come up with a compromise that they could have passed during a special session.

Speaker Melissa Hortman says the bill will be fast-tracked in the House and called on Senate Republicans to pass similar legislation.