Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and several Democratic members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation toured a community vaccination site at the Mall of America on Monday to highlight several pieces of the federal stimulus package passed last week.

The package includes nearly $5 billion in aid for Minnesota’s state, local and tribal governments, which includes funding to bolster the state’s vaccination apparatus.

State officials warned against flouting public health measures like masking and social distancing as coronavirus mutations continue to circulate in the state.

Health officials said the variant has the potential to derail the state’s progress against the virus.