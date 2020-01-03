Minnesota's Democratic party and the state's chief elections officer are defending a state law that allows Minnesota Republicans to list only President Donald Trump on the ballot for the state's presidential primary in March.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party urged the Minnesota Supreme Court in briefs this week to affirm that parties have the power to determine their primary ballot lineups.
The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in a challenge to the GOP's plan to list only Trump on the Super Tuesday March 3 ballot, with an option for write-in votes.
Related Content
- Minnesota Democrats defend Trump-only GOP primary ballot
- 15 Democrats make Minnesota's Super Tuesday primary ballot
- 4th Democrat enters primary race to GOP senator, Ernst
- Trump only Republican on presidential primary ballot in MN
- Primary 2018: Minnesota election results
- Minnesota seeing huge increase in absentee ballots
- Democrat wins court fight over absentee ballots
- Minnesota to join 'Super Tuesday' primaries
- Ellison says he'll defend Minnesota's abortion restrictions
- Democrat sues to count Winneshiek County absentee ballots