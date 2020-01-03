Clear

Minnesota Democrats defend Trump-only GOP primary ballot

President Donald Trump - AP image

Minnesota's Democratic party and the state's chief elections officer are defending a state law that allows Minnesota Republicans to list only President Donald Trump on the ballot for the state's presidential primary in March.

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party urged the Minnesota Supreme Court in briefs this week to affirm that parties have the power to determine their primary ballot lineups.

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in a challenge to the GOP's plan to list only Trump on the Super Tuesday March 3 ballot, with an option for write-in votes.

