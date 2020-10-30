Minnesota Democrats Respond to Trump Campaign Event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Supporters of democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gathered today, hoping to draw attention to their preferred candidate ahead of President Trump's campaign event in Rochester.

"I believe that Joe Biden is somebody who will put some decency and the kind of respect that we normally give the office of president," said Donna Miller, a Rochester resident. "But it's been impossible to give that respect when we have somebody who doesn't treat me with respect."

A small group of supporters held signs and waved to cars passing along Highway 63. But the mood soured momentarily when a man stopped on the side of the highway and began pulling Biden signs from the ground. After a few tense words, the man drove away without incident.

Following the President's remakrs, the DFL weighed in on President Trump calling out local officials for limiting the size of his campaign event.

"President Trump has said over and over that there is not a coordinated federal response because this should be taken care of by local officials on the ground in their communities," said Jessica Intermill, a Biden supporter speaking on behalf of the DFL. "That's what Rochester did. That's what he agreed that Rochester did."