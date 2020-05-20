Minnesota DVS exam stations reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you’ve been waiting to take your driving exam, you’re in luck. As of Tuesday, Minnesotans are able to access most driver and vehicle services. If you went to take care of such business on Tuesday, you were likely left waiting in line.

“They came out earlier and were letting us know that anybody that doesn’t get in by 3:30 will not be allowed in,” Jon Goetz said.

Despite that statement, those who’ve waited months decided to wait some more.

The Rochester location was one of the 16 DVS exam stations that reopened for knowledge tests, permit applications, along with motorcycle and CDL road tests.

Becky Parkhurst waited for three hours for her daughter to take the permit exam.

“She actually was taking the class when she had two days left of the class, they shut the offices down,” Parkhurst said. “She’s a little bummed that she had to wait about a month to get in and try the test.

DVS offices were closed just days before Gotz’s daughter celebrated her birthday. The wait did little to discourages the teen’s apparent joy.

“I believe so, she’s smiling over there.”

So what’s the holdup?

DVS offices are following strict federal and state guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. That includes wellness screenings for staff and customers through a questioning process and temperature screening. Social distancing is in place with floor markings, plexiglass barriers, and lines outside the building. Staffers are wearing personal protective equipment including masks and gloves.

Parkhurst appreciates the effort.

“They’re being really nice in there and it’s going smoothly I think.”

DPS-DVS is in the process of rescheduling more than 12,000 Class D road tests which are set to resume on May 26. Class D is your standard driver's license.

Exam stations are currently open from 8 AM-4:30 PM Monday through Friday but will be closed on Memorial Day.