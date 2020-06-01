Minnesota DPS: 276 arrested Sunday into Monday; bullet proof vests, guns found hidden

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – There were 276 people arrested Sunday into Monday as people continue to protest the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that included 150 people who were arrested in the area of Washington Ave. and I-35-W.

Nearly 500 people have been arrested since Friday.

"During the arrests made Sun. at Washington Ave. and 35W, officials discovered 2 bullet proof vests and 4 handguns hidden in nearby bushes. Two handguns were also discovered in backpacks being carried," DPS said.