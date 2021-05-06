DPS chief say Minnesota needs more state troopers to reduce traffic deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A top public safety official says Minnesota State Patrol needs backup in addressing concerning traffic trends.

Commissioner John Harrington of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is asking state lawmakers for resources to hire more state troopers.

DPS says traffic fatalities and speeding incidents are on the rise across Minnesota, and adding more troopers will help save lives.

" We really do believe that additional troopers on the highways really make a difference in reducing the number of fatal crashes out there and we think that's an important part of the state government's responsibility," Commissioner Harrington said.

The request comes as the legislature negotiates a number of budget-related bills. Commissioner Harrington says The State Patrol has not added road patrol troopers to its ranks since 2005.