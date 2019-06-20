Minnesota DNR says pair of state fishing records have been broken

A pair of fishing records have been broken in Minnesota.

The DNR announced Thursday that a record whitefish weighing 13 pounds, 9 ounces, was caught in Lake of the Woods while ice fishing April 6.

“This turned out to be the trip of a lifetime and I have to say that everyone was so nice. Not just in relation to the potential new state record but everyone was so polite and welcoming. It made the trip all the more enjoyable,” Oklahoma angler Billy King said after the catch.

Ethan Rasset caught a record-setting 4-pound, 13-ounce golden redhorse. Rasset broke his own record with the catch March 24 at the Otter Trail River.

“Very few people can say they have broken a state record twice!” Rasset said.