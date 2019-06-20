Clear

Minnesota DNR says pair of state fishing records have been broken

Oklahoma angler, Billy King, pictured, was getting an introduction to Minnesota ice fishing with two other anglers April 6 when he caught the record white fish. Courtesy Minnesota DNR.

Records have been broken for whitefish, golden redhorse.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 2:32 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 2:33 PM

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A pair of fishing records have been broken in Minnesota.

The DNR announced Thursday that a record whitefish weighing 13 pounds, 9 ounces, was caught in Lake of the Woods while ice fishing April 6.

“This turned out to be the trip of a lifetime and I have to say that everyone was so nice. Not just in relation to the potential new state record but everyone was so polite and welcoming. It made the trip all the more enjoyable,” Oklahoma angler Billy King said after the catch.

Ethan Rasset caught a record-setting 4-pound, 13-ounce golden redhorse. Rasset broke his own record with the catch March 24 at the Otter Trail River.

“Very few people can say they have broken a state record twice!” Rasset said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Watch for severe storms the next two days

Image

Tracking Thick AM Fog & Severe Weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking our severe weather threats

Image

Moffitt benefits from penalty

Image

Ball makes MiLB debut

Image

Charles City vs. Central Springs

Image

SAW: Austin's Teyghan Hovland

Image

Hemp farmer charged

Image

Discussing a big expansion

Image

Developing story: Hemp farmer charged

Community Events