Minnesota DNR presents new pollinator license plate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has unveiled the design of the state’s newest license plate.

“Many Minnesotans share a commitment to maintaining healthy populations of bees, butterflies and other native pollinators,” says DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “This beautiful new critical habitat license plate is an opportunity to show your support for pollinators while providing important funding to preserve habitats.”

The winning license plate design by artist Timothy Turenne depicts the monarch butterfly, Minnesota’s state butterfly, and rusty patched bumble bee, recently designated as the state bee.

The DNR says there is no need to wait for current license plate tabs to expire, as the license fee is prorated when a critical habitat license plate is purchased. The new license plate is available now online and at deputy registrar and driver’s license offices statewide.