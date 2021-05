ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Nature Resources (DNR) says a state conservation officer has died in the line of duty.

The DNR says the officer was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids Monday morning. The name of the officer is not being released pending notification of family.

The DNR says it “has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer’s family for this tragic loss, and our staff are mourning the loss of one of our own.”