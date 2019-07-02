Minnesota DNR offers 'Fireworks Free Fourth'

KIMT NEWS 3 – Fireworks can bring back unwanted memories for some, especially veterans and military personnel who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This year the Minnesota DNR is offering some relief.

People can find peace and quiet at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. That’s because Minnesota rules prohibit the use of fireworks in state parks.

After working in combat for the Army, David Rude now works as the quarter master at the VFW Post 1215 in Rochester.

He says PTSD can be difficult for veterans to talk about.

“I've been a member of this post since 1980 and I've only heard 3 veterans tell me a war story,” Rude said.

Rude thinks it’s a great idea to allow everyone to celebrate Independence Day.

“For those veterans who are impacted by their memories or are impacted by gun fire or loud explosions,” Rude said, “to be able to celebrate the birth of our country without having that in the back of your mind I think it's wonderful.”