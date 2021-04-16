Minnesota DNR offering virtual firearm safety classes for youth

KIMT NEWS 3 - With turkey hunting season here, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering online firearm safety courses for children under the age of 18.

Communications Coordinator of the Division of Enforcement Joe Albert says that firearm safety courses are a hot ticket. Due to Covid-19, kids can now participate in those classes by using a computer.

Following the class, young hunters then need to take a field day, in-person instruction with the firearm. Anyone 14 and older may do that online as well.

Even with the changes, Albert says students are still getting the same experience.

"The online course covers everything that's covered in the classroom session as well," he said. "Kind of the foundational information is all there. What you get in the classroom is obviously some more hands-on instruction. At the end of the day, the online course gives people the information they need."

Spring courses are being offered until June.