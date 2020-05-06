KIMT NEWS 3 – The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener has already been postponed until next year, but May 9th will still be the official opening of walleye and northern pike fishing season. It will just have a different look and set of guidelines to follow this year.

“Lots of things are changing under this COVID-19 pandemic and fishing and the fishing opener is no exception to that,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner, Sarah Strommen said.

The Minnesota DNR announced three are new “close to home” guidelines for anglers this year:

Stay close to home.

No overnight stays.

Bring all needed supplies with you.

Only go as far as you can travel on one tank of gas, or one charge for those who drive electric vehicles.

“That really is designed to protect particularly those virus-vulnerable populations.”

This would include small, rural communities with aging or Native American populations.

No matter where you end up going, you should always maintain an adequate amount of social distancing. Furthermore, you should only fish or be on the same boat as those who you live with.

“That’s going to be particularly important at boat landings, at docks, at fishing peers, or if you’re fishing alongshore. Make sure that you plan ahead to maybe pick times that won’t be as busy so that social distancing becomes a little bit easier.”

Commissioner Strommen says a good way to check if you’re maintaining social distancing while fishing is with your fishing rod. Most of them are about six-feet in length.

A big part of the annual fishing opener is teaching the next generation of anglers. Commissioner Strommen says this year young anglers will learn the importance of protecting fellow Minnesotans.