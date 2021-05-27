Minnesota DNR hopes vaccine incentives get Minnesotans outdoors this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced incentives for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Walz says that includes tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, fishing licenses and state park passes.

Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen also spoke during the press conference. She says the incentive is a great opportunity to emphasize the connection between public health and outdoor spaces.

Strommen said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic we didn't have to sell anybody anymore; they realized how valuable the outdoors were and it was a way for people to enjoy healthy and safe activities. I think it is really fitting as we're trying to incentivize people to get to the next vaccination goal that state park passes and fishing licenses are part of the incentives to do that."

The goal is to have 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by July 1st.

If you choose a DNR incentive that information will get forwarded from the Minnesota Department of Health to the DNR and staff will take care of issuing your permit.

If you've already been vaccinated unfortunately you're not eligible. The incentives begin May 27th and run through June 30th.