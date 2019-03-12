Minnesota DNR announces details of Mille Lacs walleye harvest in May

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says anglers who fish Mille Lacs Lake in May will get to keep one walleye.

It'll be the first time since 2015 that anglers on the big east-central Minnesota lake will be allowed to keep a walleye during the open-water season.

The DNR said Tuesday that they'll be allowed to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches (53 and 58 centimeters), or one walleye over 28 inches (71 centimeters), from the May 11 fishing opener through May 31. Then the lake returns to catch-and-release-only walleye fishing.

The DNR announced earlier that the lake's improving walleye population would allow for a limited harvest this season.

DNR fisheries chief Brad Parsons says the regulations represent a "careful balance" between expanded fishing and conserving the fishery.