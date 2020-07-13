Minnesota DHS: Day services can reopen for people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Human Services announced day services for people with disabilities could reopen starting July 13.

Local organizations tell KIMT News 3 this can't happen overnight.

Linda Driessen is the executive director at Bear Creek Services. They house around 100 people, with a majority either being employed or going to a day program through different organizations in the community.

Driessen says it will require a lot of planning to keep people safe and healthy.

"In all honesty, I'm thrilled for the fact that there's a chance for people to get some normalcy back in their life and scared to death all at the same time," Driessen said. "Because this just creates another level of precaution and figuring out how do we keep people safe while at the same time giving them the chance to experience, do life."

Driessen tells KIMT News 3 the organizations will work and plan together in order for everyone to safely get back to "normal."

According to Minnesota DHS, there are about 300 day services location in Minnesota that serve about 6,000 people per month.