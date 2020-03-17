Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota DFL cancelling local conventions due to COVID-19

Party will use an online ballot for endorsements and resolutions.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota DFL is cancelling all local party conventions and moving to online ballots for all endorsements and resolutions.

The decision was made Monday night during an emergency meeting of the Party Executive Committee.

“Last night, the Minnesota DFL Party’s State Executive Committee made the decision to cancel all local conventions and instead use an online balloting system to decide party endorsements and resolutions,” says DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin. “This process preserves the power of grassroots activists to decide who our party supports and what our party stands for while also protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans everywhere.”

No decision has been made regarding the DFL’s state convention.

“Each and every day, state and local governments, businesses, and community leaders across the country are being confronted with extremely difficult decisions on how to combat the spread of coronavirus,” says Martin. “The cancellation of DFL conventions in favor of an online balloting system was not an easy decision to come to, but it is imperative that we all step up and do our part to protect our communities. The Minnesota DFL is committed to being part of the solution to this public health crisis.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Meals on Wheels still happening

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Community Events