Minnesota DFL cancelling local conventions due to COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota DFL is cancelling all local party conventions and moving to online ballots for all endorsements and resolutions.

The decision was made Monday night during an emergency meeting of the Party Executive Committee.

“Last night, the Minnesota DFL Party’s State Executive Committee made the decision to cancel all local conventions and instead use an online balloting system to decide party endorsements and resolutions,” says DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin. “This process preserves the power of grassroots activists to decide who our party supports and what our party stands for while also protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans everywhere.”

No decision has been made regarding the DFL’s state convention.

“Each and every day, state and local governments, businesses, and community leaders across the country are being confronted with extremely difficult decisions on how to combat the spread of coronavirus,” says Martin. “The cancellation of DFL conventions in favor of an online balloting system was not an easy decision to come to, but it is imperative that we all step up and do our part to protect our communities. The Minnesota DFL is committed to being part of the solution to this public health crisis.”