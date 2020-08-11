Minnesota DFL and GOP leaders talk about hopes for November election

KIMT NEWS 3 - Leaders of both the DFL and GOP in Minnesota are keeping a close eye on the primary election results as ballots get tallied. Both parties are very optimistic right now and saying they are looking forward to the general election in November.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin says residents of the Northstar State are pleased with the way Governor Walz has handled the pandemic and that's why their party will do well later this year.

On the other side of the aisle, GOP leader Jennifer Carnahan said they're hoping to oust Senator Tina Smith in the fall, with Jason Lewis being a strong contender for the senate seat.

With 84 days left until the general, both party leaders say they're pushing hard for a big finish.

"Our priorities are holding our majority in the state senate, winning back the state house and then holding on to the congressional gains we made in '18," said GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.



"The DFL is not going to take anything for granted. We're going to keep working really hard to make sure that we are bringing our message of hope and change," said DFL Chairman Ken Martin.

The big race everyone in our area will be keeping an eye on is for the 1st Congressional District. It will be a rematch between Dan Feehan and incumbant Jim Hagedorn. In 2018, Hagedorn pulled off a win with a margin of just 1,300 votes.