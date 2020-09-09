Minnesota DFL Party responds to Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Duluth

KIMT NEWS 3 - With 55 days to go until the November election, the Trump campaign is targeting Minnesota to vote red.

Donald Trump Jr. is visiting Duluth Wednesday for a rally.

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin calls Trump Jr.'s visit a distraction from his father's failed response to the pandemic.

"It doesn't matter how many times Trump, Pence, or their family members come to Minnesota," Martin said, "it will not change the fact that Donald Trump has failed Minnesotans plain and simple."

Those who represent Duluth say there's a big contrast from Minnesotans and the Trump's.

"I don't think Donald Trump or Trump Jr. when they come here truly understand the way that we are as Minnesotans and our strong bonds and care for one another," State Rep. Liz Olson said. "And I can't believe that he continues to come and they continue to try and they will continue to swing and miss because our people know better."