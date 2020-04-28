Minnesota DFL Leaders respond to Vice President Pence's visit to Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Vice President Pence's visit to Mayo Clinic has spurred some strong words for the Trump/Pence administration from local and state leaders from Minnesota's DFL party.

"Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership and his decision to force states to go it alone has ultimately made it more difficult for states like Minnesota to get the supplies they need. Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s message to states is clear: you’re on your own. America needs real leadership right now and it’s beyond clear that Donald Trump and Mike Pence are not capable of delivering that and effectively guiding our nation through this crisis. Now unfortunately we’re seeing the consequences. The crisis was made worse because of Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s failed leadership," said Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin.

"The lack of leadership from the White House has had a devastating effect on confidence. Trump has said that states are on their own. Trump said to 'Liberate Minnesota. What we say is liberate testing, liberate planning, liberate coordination, and liberate PPE. In the face of President Trump’s incapacity, Minnesota is moving forward on our own," said State Represenative Tina Liebling, who represents Rochester.

“During times like these, executive leadership is about three things: being prepared, being honest, and being willing to take responsibility. Whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, those are the standards by which leadership should always be measured, and I’m afraid that this administration has fallen woefully short on each," said US Congressman Dean Phillips, who represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District.