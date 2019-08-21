ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, health care advocates and DFL Representative Tina Liebling gathered at the Olmsted County DFL Office. At the "Hands Off Our Health Care Tour," they expressed concern about Congressman Jim Hagedorn's agenda on health care, particularly his stance on the Affordable Care Act, prescription costs, and people with pre-existing conditions.

"H has said that we have to repeal the Affordable Care Act. This fills me with dread. None of the Republican plans to protect people with pre-existing conditions offer the protections we have now," says Diane Hanson, who is a breast cancer survivor, which is categorized as a pre-existing condition.

The tour also made a stop in Winona and will be in Mankato on Wednesday.

KIMT News 3 reached out to Jim Hagedorn for comment. He responded: "One of my priorities in Congress is to help sustain world class medical care and strong economic growth, not only in Olmsted County, but also associated with southern Minnesota’s fine rural hospitals.

To this end, I will continue to support solutions to encourage transparency and spur competition to ensure timely, quality medical care and help drive down the cost of health care and protect those with expensive, pre-existing medical needs."