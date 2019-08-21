Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota DFL "Hands off Our Health Care Tour" stops in Rochester

Minnesota DFL supporters speak up about their health care concerns.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, health care advocates and DFL Representative Tina Liebling gathered at the Olmsted County DFL Office. At the "Hands Off Our Health Care Tour," they expressed concern about Congressman Jim Hagedorn's agenda on health care, particularly his stance on the Affordable Care Act, prescription costs, and people with pre-existing conditions.

"H has said that we have to repeal the Affordable Care Act. This fills me with dread. None of the Republican plans to protect people with pre-existing conditions offer the protections we have now," says Diane Hanson, who is a breast cancer survivor, which is categorized as a pre-existing condition.

The tour also made a stop in Winona and will be in Mankato on Wednesday.

KIMT News 3 reached out to Jim Hagedorn for comment. He responded: "One of my priorities in Congress is to help sustain world class medical care and strong economic growth, not only in Olmsted County, but also associated with southern Minnesota’s fine rural hospitals.

To this end, I will continue to support solutions to encourage transparency and spur competition to ensure timely, quality medical care and help drive down the cost of health care and protect those with expensive, pre-existing medical needs."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking some clouds today, gone tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Authorities looking to ID man in alleged theft case

Image

Mayor Norton introduces Mornings with the Mayor

Image

Eyota looks for input on selling senior center

Image

Tattoo Warning

Image

Religious leaders meet in Rochester

Image

Sara's Wednesday's Forecast

StormTeam 3: Calm, cool, and quiet for the rest of the week

Image

Revisiting Rochester's downtown district

Image

CTL: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Image

CTK: Mayo Spartans

Community Events