Minnesota Court: Separate locker room violated transgender boy's right

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that a suburban school district violated the rights of a transgender student who identified as male when it kept him from using the boys’ locker room.

The parents of a boy identified as N.H. sued the Anoka-Hennepin School District last year, claiming it violated his rights to equal protection.

Judge Matthew Johnson disagreed with the majority Monday, saying N.H. wasn't “similarly situated in all relevant aspects” to his peers when he attended Coon Rapids High School from 2015 through 2017 because he likely had the anatomy of a female.

A message left with the school district hasn't been returned.