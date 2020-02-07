Clear
Minnesota Court: Posting patient's photo on social media not illegal

The nurse's aide was fired from Madonna Summit, in Byron.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 11:28 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a nurse's aide at senior care facility didn't violate the law when she posted a photo of a patient with Alzheimer's disease on social media.

The appeals court found that the photo wasn't a health record and therefore did not violate laws meant to protect patient privacy. The photo also included a demeaning message.

But the ruling has alarmed some elder care advocates who say it essentially tells aides they can post images of patients online without legal repercussions.

