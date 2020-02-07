The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a nurse's aide at senior care facility didn't violate the law when she posted a photo of a patient with Alzheimer's disease on social media.
The appeals court found that the photo wasn't a health record and therefore did not violate laws meant to protect patient privacy. The photo also included a demeaning message.
The nurse's aide was fired from Madonna Summit, in Byron.
But the ruling has alarmed some elder care advocates who say it essentially tells aides they can post images of patients online without legal repercussions.
Related Content
- Minnesota Court: Posting patient's photo on social media not illegal
- The consequences of social media posts
- 'Harmless' social media post causes a stir at Rochester school
- North Iowa Social Media Breakfast Club teaching social media defense
- How Minnesota politicians reacted on social media to the primary
- Law Enforcement and social media
- Using social media to help solve crimes
- Fighting crime thanks to social media
- Update from Albert Lea police: Social media posts containing 'violent tendencies' result in arrest
- Update: More reaction to racially-charged social media post in Rochester
Scroll for more content...