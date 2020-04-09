Minnesota counties make changes to trash services

MINNESTOA-COVID-19 has change virtually every element of our lives-down to how we dispose of our trash.With many of you spending much more time at home, your garbage is potentially piling up. Many counties have made some changes to their services or stopped certain trash services.

Dodge County has a message for its residents do not put your garbage in the recycle bin. Mark Gamm works for Dodge County Environmental Services he says services have been altered and people are doing the unthinkable.

"We limited our services and that's why we are seeing an uptick in the illegal disposal," Gamm said.

He's talking about a medical container that holds syringes that were found in one of their recycling bin.

"That particular item showed up several times in our recycling cardboard bin,”Gamm said. “When there is an infectious waste we can't process that cardboard. normally we have to remove that infectious waste by hand and that poses a risk to our staff as well as anyone that handles the cardboard. “

He says due to COVID-19 concerns trash disposable options have been altered.

The Dodge County Transfer station is closed to self haulers. Residents can hire a licensed hauler or sign up for Dodge county self serve waste depot program. However, under no circumstances Gamm say is it okay to dispose of waste in the recycling bin.

In Mower County recycling is not an option. Their Recycling program is suspended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. County Administrator Trish Harren says they don't have the manpower or proper gear to transport recyclable items at this time.

"One of the most important things to know is that we don't know how long this virus stays alive on recycling products so just to exercise caution,” Harren said. “If someone is self-isolating or quarantining during that time you just throw away your recyclables.

Harren says the recycling program is suspended until the stay at home order is lifted.