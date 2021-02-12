Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment testing is still on - at least for now

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment is a government issued standardized test given to students to evaluate how well the education system is doing. Last year, the test was waived because of the pandemic. This year the test is back - but that isn't sitting well with everyone.

Students grades 3 through 8 would typically be preparing for the state test in April.

The Minnesota Department of Education says MCA testing is still on for students this spring.

MDE says federal law requires districts to administer the MCAs this spring similar to a normal year unless there is a new mandate from the federal or state government.

The Department of Education has already expressed concern about the reliability of these tests to the federal government.

President of Education Minnesota, Denise Specht, says “We see no reason to proceed. If our own Department of Education is questioning that, we should all be questioning that also."

She adds the state should focus on COVID recovery.

“Given all the disruptions and stress that our students have been through, there really is no reason to put them through anymore, when we should be really focused on the social and emotional needs of these students."

Specht tells KIMT the state already has plenty of information on students - and says these standardized tests are not the only data they have on how students are performing.

The Minnesota Department of Education has asked for federal permission to put more weight on data from 2018-19 and 2021-22 instead.