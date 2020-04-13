Minnesota Churches hold non traditional Easter services

AUSTIN,Minn-Churches in Southern Minnesota aren't letting a snowstorm or social distancing stopping them from celebrating Easter. Several churches held nontraditional services and are even making sure that the most vulnerable population got a chance to participate.

Grace Baptist Church in Austin brought their Easter service here to Primrose Retirement Community. The residents watched the church service from behind a window. Although this is not a typical way of celebrating Easter these residents were embracing the moment by dancing and singing along.

Pastor Dan Mielke says even though they are separated they are united by Christ.

"We had the opportunity again to have the drive-in service so we did that this morning,” Mielke said. “From there we were able to come here and bring the message of hope

Down the street at Faith Church lived streamed their Easter service. Pastor Mike Sager says normally his church would be filled with hundreds of people for service.

Easter service is a tradition for many families and one of the church's highest attended services of the year.

Like many churches, Faith Church held its Easter service online.

"It's something we thought of before as many have and it kind of forced our hand to provide some way again getting things to our congregation,” Sager said.

Even though this is not normally how these churches would operate especially for Easter Sunday both pastors say it's been fun doing something a little non-traditional.