Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester to celebrate final weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend we'll be saying goodby to the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester.

On Sunday the museum will be closing its doors as work continues on the new location.

The new space called "Sparks" will be focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math)

After eight years in the old facility director Beth Sherden says she's excited for the next chapter.

Sherden said, "We've had so many visitors and members that we've welcomed here and had a fantastic time. So, it's bittersweet because it's the end of an era but we also know it's the start of a whole new great chapter that we're all excited for."

There will be free admission for the museum's last day on Sunday. Families are welcome to stop by from noon until 4pm.