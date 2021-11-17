With Minnesota COVID rates the highest in the nation, what's next?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota health officials are ready to let everyone 18 and older get their COVID-19 booster shots by the end of the week if the federal government doesn't approve them first.

The state wants extra protection against the virus after having the country's worst infection rate, until Michigan took that title yesterday, according to the CDC.

Yesterday, Minnesota health officials released a statement saying the state is in the middle of a coronavirus "blizzard." This means the rate of new infections in Minnesota has been the worst in the nation.

State health care providers say more than 95 percent of available in-patient hospital beds are filled.

On Monday, the state reported a 9.7 percent positivity rate. Around the same positivity rate as this time last year.

Lead Epidemiologist for Olmsted County Public Health Meaghan Sherden said not only are we seeing this significant spike in cases state-wide, but we're also seeing it right here in Olmsted County.

"We're in the high category for CDC," said Sherden. "They're recommending indoor mask-wearing whenever you are going into a public setting - so continue to do that and monitor yourself for symptoms. If you haven't gotten vaccinated, it's not too late to get vaccinated."

The CDC adopted new testing guidelines that say regardless of vaccination status, if you are exposed to COVID-19 it is recommended to get tested 5-7 days after exposure.

"Both CDC and MDH are recommending that if you are going to be gathering with family or friends or a group of people to start and celebrate the holidays, to really hunker down and really wear masking but also consider getting tested before you go to one of those events, as well," said Sherden.