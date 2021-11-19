Clear

Minnesota COVID hospitalizations highest since December 2020

Most since before vaccines were available.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 5:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of Minnesota patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed 1,400 for the first time since last December, before vaccines became available.

According to state health department statistics released Friday, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,414 patients with complications of the coronavirus, including 340 patients in intensive care. Only 2% of adult intensive care unit beds were free, and 56 hospitals reported that their adult ICU beds were at capacity.

The influx of new patients comes as Minnesota reported another 5,162 new infections and 30 additional deaths. Minnesota continues to have one of the highest rates of infection in the nation.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 866055

Reported Deaths: 9249
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1700481995
Ramsey701751025
Dakota63624560
Anoka60302556
Washington37966348
Stearns31791270
St. Louis27489380
Wright24458195
Scott24377175
Olmsted20834126
Sherburne17744120
Carver1565864
Clay11573101
Blue Earth1087764
Rice10869137
Crow Wing10692121
Chisago945069
Kandiyohi9423104
Otter Tail9356119
Benton8491122
Beltrami777991
Goodhue744893
Douglas736599
Itasca726893
Mower707346
Winona682856
McLeod675282
Isanti656281
Steele649230
Morrison644277
Becker603570
Polk575584
Freeborn536743
Nobles517354
Carlton507571
Lyon505261
Mille Lacs492469
Nicollet491357
Pine484240
Cass478250
Todd469040
Brown453257
Le Sueur431133
Meeker410757
Martin368142
Waseca355131
Wabasha35299
Hubbard337547
Dodge331911
Roseau300831
Wadena290336
Fillmore287915
Redwood269645
Houston258417
Renville258451
Faribault245231
Sibley238316
Pennington237629
Kanabec229733
Cottonwood218132
Chippewa210641
Aitkin209447
Pope194510
Watonwan190419
Yellow Medicine179221
Rock172027
Swift162021
Koochiching159022
Stevens158911
Jackson157016
Clearwater150120
Murray148511
Marshall147521
Pipestone146329
Lake124924
Lac qui Parle116425
Wilkin116415
Mahnomen103213
Norman10119
Grant9369
Big Stone9165
Lincoln8535
Red Lake68810
Kittson68722
Traverse5936
Unassigned539124
Lake of the Woods5155
Cook2920

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507393

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Unassigned12930
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
