Minnesota COVID hospitalizations at highest point since mid-May

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are reporting the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-May.

Minnesota hospitals were treating 411 coronavirus patients as of Friday, That’s up from up from 90 in mid-July. Of those current patients, 109 were sick enough to warrant intensive care. The state is also reporting five new deaths from COVID-19, along with 1,470 new infections. More than 7,000 residents vaccinated against the virus have been infected, but health officials say that's a tiny fraction of the vaccinated population.

Governor Tim Walz has extended a $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients for one more week.