Minnesota COVID-19 deaths top 9,000 as new cases soar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll has eclipsed 9,000 people, as the state struggles with the nation’s highest rate of new infections and low vaccination rates in certain areas.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 51 new deaths, which raised the state’s pandemic total to 9,047.

It also reported 10,913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which pushed the state’s pandemic total to 857,791.

Minnesota’s rate of new infections has been the worst in the nation over the past week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of positive tests reached 10.3%, putting it into the high-risk category for the first time since last winter.