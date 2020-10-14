Minnesota COVID-19 deaths jump by 29, worst toll since June

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths, it's highest one-day death toll since early June, as the coronavirus spreads at high levels across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday also reported 1,254 new cases.

That number is boosted by the department’s decision to start reporting probable cases, as determined by newer technology antigen tests.

Those tests are less accurate than the more common PCR tests, also known as molecular tests, which are considered the gold standard.

But antigen tests have the advantages of producing faster results and being usable by providers that don’t have full labs.