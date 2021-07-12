Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s independent legislative auditor says he doesn’t have the resources to satisfy a request by lawmakers for a comprehensive study of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles tells Minnesota Public Radio he’s ready to hear lawmakers out.

But he says the scope of the request, combined with other projects his office is already undertaking, make it difficult. The request came in a state government finance bill.

Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer says an audit would provide some answers on how the state measured up and on what lessons should be learned, and she expects it to go forward.