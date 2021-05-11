Minnesota Boys' High School Volleyball Association is shocked by MSHSL decision Tuesday

KIMT News 3, Minnesota - The Minnesota State HIgh School League made some major decisions today.

One of the votes went in not sanctioning boys' volleyball in high schools.

KIMT News 3 Sports asked the President of the Minnesota Boys' High School Volleyball Association about this decision.

The MSHSL decided Tuesday that high school boys' volleyball will still not be a sanctioned sport in the state.

It failed to pass by just two votes.

"Why you wouldn't vote for this for students, just in general, is really hard for us to understand," says Jenny Kilkelly, President of the Minnesota Boys' High School Volleyball Association.

Kilkelly says this decision shocked them.

She says the organization has been working tirelessly on educating people in how important this is for the kids.

She adds, her son has been playing volleyball since his freshman year.

He is now a senior and she feels the sport has given him so much, such as friends, confidence, and pride for his school.

"We will never give up on these boys, whether it's directly or indirectly. We will absolutely be supporting them. Supporting them and supporting this crusade, this challenging uphill battle that we are facing," says Kilkelly.

She says there are so many kids who have found volleyball as their sport and the organization will keep pushing for changes.