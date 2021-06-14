Minnesota BCA investigating officer-involved shooting in SE Minnesota

RUSHFORD, Minn. - The Minnesota BCA is assisting in an investigation involving an officer-involved shooting in southeastern Minnesota.

Rushford Police Chief Adam Eide said on Saturday night, a police officer was responding to a reported violation of harassment/restraining order in the city.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that during the incident, the officer fired his duty weapon. The suspect is in custody and being evaluated, neither the suspect nor the officer was struck by gunfire," authorities said.