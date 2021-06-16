Minnesota BCA identifies people involved in SE Minnesota officer-involved shooting

RUSHFORD, Minn. - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday released the names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting.

The BCA said Darin Daveau, a Rushford police officer, discharged his weapon during the June 12 incident.

Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 35, of Rushford, was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. He is facing felony charges related to violating a restraining order.

A rifle was recovered at the scene, and the BCA said neither the officer nor the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The Fillmore County Attorney filed charges against Mr. Khalifa on June 15 in Fillmore County District Court.

"The BCA investigation of the use of force is ongoing. Once its investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Fillmore County Attorney’s Office for review," the BCA said.