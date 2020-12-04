Minnesota BCA identifies law enforcement involved in Albert Lea shootings

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A police officer shot Sunday during a tense situation in Albert Lea is on medical leave.

The Minnesota BCA said officer Kody Needham was shot Sunday during an incident where he and two others were shot during a nearly nine-hour standoff. He is now on medical leave after he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Devin Weiland, 21, of Albert Lea, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The BCA also announced the trooper who discharged his firearm is 15-year veteran Steven Quern, who is with the Minnesota State Patrol.

"The BCA released information about the incident earlier this week. All residents who were temporarily displaced to enable investigators to collect evidence have been allowed to return home," The BCA announced. "The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office for review."

Minnesota Gov. Walz thanks those who responded.

Suspect was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic.

Human remains found during evacuations.

One victim was driving by complex when he was shot.