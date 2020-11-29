Clear
Minnesota BCA: Human remains found in Albert Lea apartment complex during evacuations

'The death is not related to the active shooter incident or the officer-involved shooting," the Minnesota BCA said.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 9:08 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 9:20 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - While authorities worked to evacuate an Albert Lea apartment complex Sunday during a shooting, human remains were located.

The Minnesota BCA announced Sunday that the Albert Lea Police Department is conducting a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person who was located deceased at the Shady Oaks complex.

'The death is not related to the active shooter incident or the officer-involved shooting," the Minnesota BCA said.

The remains have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

