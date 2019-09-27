Minnesota BCA: Girl whose body was found in southern MN ditch died as result of homicide

The Minnesota BCA announced Friday that 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, whose body was found in March in a southern Minnesota ditch, died as a result of a homicide.
“The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has completed its investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of Noelani Robinson and provided its findings to the Mower County Attorney's Office for review. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined that Robinson died of homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head,” the Minnesota BCA said.
Authorities said in March a child's body found was wrapped in a blanket along Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie.
Dariaz Higgins has been charged with killing 24-year-old Sierra Robinson. Higgins is the father of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson.
